Sensex, Nifty Set To Open On Cautious Note Ahead Of GDP Data

Indian shares look set to open on a cautious note Tuesday as investors await Jan-March GDP data due out later in the day for clues on the pace of economic recovery.



According to Icra Ratings, GDP growth may have slowed to 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 from 5.4 percent in the previous three-month period due to the impact of higher commodity prices on margins and the high base effect.

Earnings will also be in focus, with Sun Pharma posting a surprise loss in the fourth quarter ended March while LIC's quarterly profit dipped 17 percent year-on-year.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 2 percent each on Monday, while the rupee rose by 4 paise to close at 77.54 against the dollar.

Asian stocks traded mixed this morning, bonds fell and the dollar rose after data showed German inflation rose to its highest level in nearly half a century in May, reviving concerns about the pace and scale of looming interest rate hikes.

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Monday he expects 50 basis point interest rate hikes to continue until there is substantial reductions in inflation.

Rising energy prices added to inflation worries, with Brent crude futures climbing above $120/bbl after European Union leaders agreed to embargo most Russian oil imports into the bloc by year-end as part of new sanctions on Moscow.

There was more bad news on the economic front, with the latest PMI figures from China showing another month of contraction in services and manufacturing activity.

Elsewhere, Japan's factories posted a sharp fall in output in April in a worrying sign for the .

U.S. were closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. In Europe, stocks advanced as traders took comfort from easing COVID-19 curbs and the announcement of more stimulus measures in China.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.6 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis