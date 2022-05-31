European Economics Preview: Germany Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Germany and flash consumer prices from Euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee publishes revised GDP, flash consumer and harmonized consumer prices, household consumption and producer prices data. Consumer price inflation is seen at 5.0 percent in May versus 4.8 percent in April.

At 3.00 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss GDP data for the first quarter. The is forecast to grow 0.3 percent sequentially.



At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency is scheduled to release German unemployment figures for May. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 5.0 percent.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's revised GDP data for the first quarter is due.

Half an hour later, the Bank of England is set to issue mortgage approvals data for April. The number of mortgages approved in April is expected to fall to 69,000 from 70,690 in March.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue flash HICP data. Inflation is forecast to climb to a record 7.7 percent in May from 7.4 percent in April.

In the meantime, Italy's flash consumer and harmonized price data for May. Consumer price inflation is seen at 6.2 percent, up from 6.0 percent in April.

