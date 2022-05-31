Swiss Retail Sales Decline In April

Switzerland's retail sales decreased in April, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales declined a real 6.0 yearly in April and fell 1.2 percent from a month ago.

In nominal terms, retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays declined a working-day adjusted 5.1 percent year-on-year in April.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 10.0 percent yearly in April and sales of non-food declined 3.8 percent, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.2 percent in April.

Economic News

