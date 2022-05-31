Hungary Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In April

Hungary's producer price inflation increased at a faster rate in April, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index rose 28.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 25.9 percent increase in March.

The development of prices was influenced by the price rise of base materials, energy prices, wages and by weakening of the forint exchange rate, the agency said.

Domestic market producer prices gained 42.6 percent annually in April and foreign market prices increased by 21.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.9 percent in April.

