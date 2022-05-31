Turkish April Trade Deficit Widens

Turkey's trade deficit in April widened from the previous year, as imports rose faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday.

The trade deficit rose to $6.113 billion in April from $3.080 billion in the last year. In March, the trade deficit was $8.2 billion.

Exports increased 24.6 percent annually in April and imports grew 35.0 percent.

Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade surplus was $647 million in April.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 8.4 percent monthly in April and imports remained unchanged.

On a calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports grew 27.8 percent and 37.6 percent, respectively.

During January to April, the trade deficit increased 130.0 percent year-on-year to $32.553 billion.

