Poland Inflation Accelerates For Third Month

Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated for the third month in a row in May, mainly driven by higher prices of motor fuel and energy, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 13.9 percent in May from 12.4 percent in April.

Prices of fuels for personal transport grew 35.4 percent annually in May.

Price of food and non-alcoholic beverages advanced 13.5 percent and electricity, gas and other fuel prices grew 31.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.7 percent in May.

Economic News

