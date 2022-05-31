Greece Retail Sales Growth Strengthens

Greece's retail sales increased at a faster pace in March, data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Tuesday.

The retail sales volume increased 12.3 percent year-on-year in March, following a 10.8 percent rise in February. The latest growth in retail sales was the biggest since December.

Excluding auto fuel, the volume of retail sales rose 10.0 percent annually in March, following a 8.3 percent increase in the previous month.

Sales of non-food sector expect automotive fuels rose 26.0 percent yearly in March, while those of food sector declined 1.1 percent. Sales of automotive fuels grew 12.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, the retail sales volume rose 2.3 percent in March.

Data showed that retail turnover increased 20.2 percent annually in March and rose 5.6 percent from the previous month.

