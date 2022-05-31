Canadian Market Likely To Open On Negative Note

Canadian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday amid concerns about rising inflation and fears of aggressive rate hikes from central banks. Rising crude oil prices might help limit downside.

On the economic front, data on Canadian GDP for the first-quarter and for the month of March will be out at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian grew by 1.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the most in 4 quarters and following a 1.3% expansion in the third quarter. Considering the full 2021, the economy expanded 4.6%, after a 5.2% contraction in 2020.

In company news, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) and Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement, under which Gold Fields will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Yamana. The all-share offer at an exchange ratio of 0.6 Gold Fields consideration shares for each Yamana share is implying a valuation for Yamana of $6.7 billion.

The Canadian market closed higher for a seventh straight session, as easing concerns about rate hikes, optimism about China's economic recovery following an announcement of additional stimulus, and easing of restrictions in Shanghai lifted sentiment on Monday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 170.82 points or 0.82% at 20,919.40. The index scaled a low of 20,817.52 and a high of 20,940.13 intraday. The seven-day winning run is the longest for the index since October 2021.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday as signs that China's manufacturing slowdown is moderating helped offset fears surrounding high inflation and interest rate hikes.

European stocks are broadly lower, weighed down by data showing an acceleration in Eurozone inflation, an on fears over sharp interest rate hikes.

Data from Eurostat showed Eurozone inflation rose to a fresh record 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April. Economists had expected inflation to climb to 7.7%.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $3.69 or 3.2% at $118.74 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $7.10 or 0.38% at $1,850.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.521 or 2.36% at $21.560 an ounce.

