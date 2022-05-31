U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground In Early Trading

After moving notably higher over the past few sessions, stocks are likely to give back ground in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 215 points.

Profit taking may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on the recent advance by the markets.

Lingering concerns about inflation and higher interest rates are also likely to weigh on the markets, as traders continue to debate whether the major averages have established a bottom.

Just after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area activity in the month of May.

The Chicago business barometer is expected to dip to 55.0 in May from 56.4 in April, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

The Conference Board is also due to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of May. The consumer confidence index is expected to drop to 104.0 in May from 107.3 in April.

Stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Friday, extending the strong upward move seen on Wednesday and Thursday. The major averages continued to recover after hitting their lowest levels in over a year in recent sessions.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow jumped 575.77 points or 1.8 percent to 33,212.96, the Nasdaq spiked 390.48 points or 3.3 percent to 12,131.13 and the S&P 500 surged 100.40 points or 2.5 percent to 4,158.24.

For the week, the Dow soared by 6.2 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq skyrocketed by 6.6 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 1.2 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $3.65 to $118.72 a barrel after climbing $0.98 to $115.07 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after rising $3.70 to $1,851.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $3.20 to $1,848.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 128.47 yen versus the 127.59 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0695 compared to last Friday's $1.0779

