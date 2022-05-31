European Stocks Close Lower On Inflation Jitters, Rate Hike Fears

European stocks closed weak on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about rising inflation and fears about imminent interest rate hikes by global central banks.

A surge in bond yields following a senior Fed official calling for several more rate hikes to combat ballooning inflation weighed as well.

Investors digested a slew of economic data from the region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.72%. Germany's DAX tumbled 1.29% and France's CAC 40 ended 1.43% down, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1%. Switzerland's SMI shed 1.06%.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended notably lower.

Greece edged down marginally, while Netherlands, Norway and Turkey closed higher.

In the UK market, B&M European Value Retail plunged more than 15%. Royal Mail, IAG, Fresnillo, Persimmon, Halma, Antofagasta, Rolls-Royce Holdings, M&G, ICP, Intertek Group, Bunzl, Next and 3I Group shed 2 to 5.6%.

Unilever soared nearly 10% after it named billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board.

Airtel Africa, BT Group, Harbour Energy, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands and United Utilities gained 1 to 2%.

In the French market, Safran, Veolia, Dassault Systemes, Cap Gemini, Airbus Group, Sodexo, AXA, Hermes International, Unibail Rodamco, BNP Paribas and WorldLine drifted down 2 to 3.5%.

Societe Generale, Publicis Groupe, ArcelorMittal, STMicroElectronics, LVMH, Accor, Sanofi and Saint Gobain also ended notably lower.

In Germany, HelloFresh ended more than 4% down. Merck, MTU Aero Engines, SAP, Symrise, Sartorius, Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Bank, Allianz, Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Post, Siemens, BMW and Munich RE lost 1 to 3.4%.

Flash data from Eurostat showed Eurozone inflation accelerated further in May on surging energy and food prices, rising to a fresh record 8.1%, from 7.4% in April. The rate was forecast to climb to 7.7%.

The data heightened concerns about the pace and scale of looming interest rate hikes, with traders now factoring in an outsized 50 basis point ECB rate hike in July.

Data released by the Federal Employment Agency said Germany's unemployment declined in May, with the number of people out of work dropping by 4,000 in the month from a month earlier, when the decline was 13,000. Economists had forecast a sharp decline of 16,000.

The jobless rate remained unchanged at 5% in May and matched economists' expectations.

The French contracted in the first quarter on weak household spending, and inflation rose further to a new record in May largely due to higher energy prices, official data showed. Gross domestic product fell 0.2% sequentially, instead of previously estimated stagnation and in contrast to the 0.4% growth in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Swiss exports fell by a real 0.1% month-on-month in April, following an 8% drop in March. Imports decreased 3.8% monthly in April, after a 1.4% increase in the previous month.

Switzerland's retail sales declined a real 6% yearly in April and fell 1.2% from a month agoecreased in April, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.2% in April.

Switzerland's economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter, with gross domestic product expanding by 0.5% sequentially, following a 0.2% rise in the fourth quarter of 2021, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said.

