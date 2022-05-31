Study Reveals New Therapy Combination To Prolong Lives Of Prostate Cancer Patients

Latest research conducted by the Cedars-Sinai Cancer Practice has revealed that combining a common hormone injection known as androgen deprivation therapy and pelvic lymph node radiation keeps around 90 percent of clinical trial patients free of prostate cancer for at least five years. The findings of the study were published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet.

As per the details of the study, those patients with prostate cancer who did not receive the combination treatment therapy has a five-year survival rate of 70 percent.

Commenting on the developments of the study, Howard Sandler, MD, chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Cedars-Sinai Cancer and senior author of the study, said, "We can now confirm that pelvic lymph node treatment used together with androgen deprivation therapy, or even used as a stand-alone treatment option, greatly improves outcomes in patients with postoperative prostate cancer. These findings are an encouraging step forward, both for the medical community and for the patients and their loved ones seeking curative treatment options."

The global Phase III clinical trial, which served as the base of the study, had enrolled 1,716 prostate cancer patients signing up between March 31, 2008, and March 30, 2015. The enrollees were separated into three groups.

The first group was given salvage prostate bed radiotherapy, which is the standard radiation therapy targeted to the area in which the prostate used to exist before its surgical removal. These patients had a median five-year survival rate of 71 percent.

For the second group, the standard radiation treatment, in combination with androgen deprivation therapy was offered and they had a median five-year survival of 81 percent.

And finally, the third group received salvage prostate bed radiotherapy, androgen deprivation therapy and pelvic lymph node radiation as part of the trial. Among these patients, the five-year survival rate was found to be 87 percent.

Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in America, affecting 1 in every 6/7 men. While there are not many early warning signs of the disease, there is a very effective screening test, which can scan out the disease in its earliest stages.

Most men diagnosed with prostate cancer usually undergo a prostatectomy, which is the surgical removal of the prostate. Following surgery, a man's PSA level should be around zero. However, for some men, their PSA levels rise several years after surgery. This is a sign that they must go in for radiation therapy.

