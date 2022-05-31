South Korea Bourse May Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

The South Korea stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 70 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,685-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on concerns for the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the oil and automobile companies, while the financials, chemicals and stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index improved 16.24 points or 0.61 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,685.90 after trading as low as 2,654.32. Volume was 649.8 million shares worth 13.64 trillion won. There were 544 gainers and 291 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial fell 0.35 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.67 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.44 percent, Samsung SDI sank 1.03 percent, LG Electronics dropped 0.94 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.93 percent, Naver soared 2.49 percent, LG Chem surged 5.03 percent, Lotte Chemical declined 1.21 percent, S-Oil spiked 3.11 percent, SK Innovation rallied 2.62 percent, POSCO tumbled 1.70 percent, KEPCO rose 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motor climbed 1.07 percent, Hyundai Mobis skyrocketed 6.07 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 2.51 percent and Hana Financial and SK Telecom were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Tuesday, pared some of the losses as the day progressed but still finished firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 222.84 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 32,990.12, while the NASDAQ slipped 49.74 points or 0.41 percent to close at 12,081.39 and the S&P 500 sank 26.09 points or 0.63 percent to end at 4,132.15.

The early pressure on Wall Street emerged after Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller was quoted as saying that he favored 50 basis point hike at every meeting until there is a substantial reduction in inflation - and treasury yields ticked higher in response.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted a modest decrease in U.S. consumer confidence in May.

Crude oil prices bounced off a hit two-month high on Tuesday and finished modestly lower on reports that OPEC may suspend Russia's participation in an oil production deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended lower by $0.40 or 0.35 percent at $114.67 a barrel after rallying to $119.98 a barrel earlier in the day.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to surge 31.9 percent on year, accelerating from 18.6 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 19.3 percent, up from 12.6 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $2.59 billion following the $2.66 billion shortfall a month earlier.

