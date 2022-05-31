Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Stagnant In May - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan fell into stagnation in May, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.0.

That's down from 51.7 in April and it lands right on the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Weighing on the headline figure were deteriorations in trends for both output and new orders. Production fell for the second month in a row, with the rate of contraction the sharpest seen since June 2020.

Panel members indicated that strained supply and material shortages amid tighter COVID-19 restrictions in mainland China had weighed on output, while others cut production schedules due to a deterioration in overall demand conditions.

Economic News

