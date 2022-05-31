Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam In May - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in May, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 54.7.

That's up from 51.7 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Manufacturing production continued to recover from the pandemic-induced decline seen in March, rising for the second month running in May.

Moreover, the rate of growth was sharp and the fastest since April 2021. Firms often linked rising production to higher new orders, which likewise increased at a marked and accelerated pace during May amid improving customer demand.

