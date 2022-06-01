U.K. Govt Issues Consultation On Stablecoins

The Finance Ministry of the U.K. Government has on Tuesday released a consultation document on the regulation of stablecoins. The document titled "Managing the failure of systemic digital settlement asset (including stablecoin) firms", lays down the proposed approach to crypto asset regulation that focusses in particular on stablecoins.

The regulations seek to create conditions for issuers and service providers of stablecoins to operate and grow safely in the U.K., as well as to ensure that sufficient measures are in place to mitigate financial stability issues related to such entities.

In January 2021 HM Treasury had issued a consultation document inviting views from stakeholders on the regulatory approach to crypto assets and stablecoins. The government published its response to this consultation in April 2022 and confirmed its intention to bring forward legislation.

In this response, the government had noted the need to manage risks related to the failure of a systemic stablecoin firm which either acts as a systemic payment system and/or is a service provider of systemic importance. The govt had also indicated on broadening the definition of a payment system to include arrangements that facilitate or control the transfer of "digital settlement assets."

According to the recent document, stablecoins/ digital assets used for payments/ settlement, would be broadly referred to and regulated as Digital Settlement Assets (DSA). Appropriate legal framework is also envisaged for systemic DSA firms.

The current regulatory frameworks already in place are the Financial Market Infrastructure Special Administration Regime (FMI SAR) applicable for possible failure of systemic payment systems and the Payment and E-Money Special Administration Regime (PESAR) established to address risk of failure of payment and electronic money institutions.

The government considers the FMI SAR to be the most appropriate regime primarily because it considers the Bank of England, rather than the FCA, should be the lead regulator in the administration of systemic DSA firms. However, the government does not consider the FMI SAR, as capable of addressing all of the financial stability risks associated with a systemic DSA firm's failure.

Therefore, the government plans to make suitable amendments to the FMI SAR to ensure risks to financial stability can be addressed under the regime. As DSAs allow users to store value which is then used for the movement of funds between crypto assets without transitioning into fiat money, the government intends to add to the FMI SAR an additional objective covering the return or transfer of funds and custody assets, and to make necessary amendments for the same.

The government also intends to enable the Bank of England to direct administrators as to which objective should take precedence in an administration. Also, Bank of England would be required to consult the FCA before it seeks a special administration order for a systemic DSA firm that is subject to regulatory requirements imposed by both the Bank of England and FCA, or directs administrators with regard to the regime's objectives. This is to ensure that the Bank of England appropriately considers the impact on consumers of any direction it issues to an administrator and is aligned with the approach taken for other entities regulated by both the Bank of England and FCA.

The government therefore aims to legislate, when parliamentary time allows, to establish that the appropriate SAR for systemic DSA firms (which are not banks) would generally be the FMI SAR, and in the event of an overlap, the precedence of the FMI SAR over PESAR for systemic DSA firms that could fall in scope of both regimes.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

