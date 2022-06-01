Neil Young To Release 2001 Crazy Horse Album 'Toast'

Neil Young announced last week that he will be releasing Toast, an album he made with Crazy Horse in 2001 but did not release then as he felt it was "so sad."

Young, who has released several "lost" albums in recent years, will release the seven-song Toast on July 8.

Young recorded the album at Toast Studio in San Francisco in late 2000 and early 2001 and different versions of four songs later appeared on Are You Passionate?, Young's 2002 album with Booker T. & the M.G's. An official recording of "Standing In The Light Of Love" is out now.

"Toast is an album that stands on its own in my collection. Unlike any other, Toast was so sad that I couldn't put it out," he wrote on his website at the time. "I just skipped it and went on to do another album in its place. I couldn't handle it at that time. 2001.

"The music of Toast is about a relationship. There is a time in many relationships that go bad, a time long before the breakup, where it dawns on one of the people, maybe both, that it's over. This was that time."

"The sound is murky and dark, but not in a bad way. Fat," he wrote further. "From the first note, you can feel the sadness that permeates the recording. ... I had forgotten about these songs, put them out of my mind and went on living my life."

Young also praised his band effusively in his post. "It must be said that here Crazy Horse shows a depth never seen or heard before," he said. "The greatest group I have ever met. This is a pinnacle . Where they let me go, where they took me, was unbelievable. I couldn't stay."

Neil Young and Crazy Horse, 'Toast' Track Listing:

1. "Quit"

2. "Standing in the Light of Love"

3. "Goin' Home"

4. "Timberline"

5. "Gateway Of Love"

6. "How Ya Doin'?"

7. "Boom Boom Boom"

