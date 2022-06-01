Cryptos Cool Ahead Of The Fed's Quantitative Tightening

Cryptos gained modestly and market capitalization increased to $1.31 trillion ahead of the Fed's quantitative tightening that begins in the month of June. The tightening is aimed at reducing the Fed's Balance Sheet size which had ballooned to around $9 trillion as the Fed purchased assets in the wake of the pandemic. For the first three months, the Balance sheet is planned to be reduced by $47.5 billion per month and from September it would be increased to $95 billion per month.

Bitcoin traded between $31,444 and $32,249 in the past 24 hours. It is currently trading at $31,682.54, up 1.19 percent in the past 24 hours. BTC maintained dominance at 46.1 percent. 55 percent holders are in the money at current prices.

Ethereum touched a high of $1,992.66 and low of $1,918.96 in the past 24 hours. ETH's current price is $1959.68, up 1.2 percent on an overnight basis. ETH dominates 18.1 percent of the overall crypto market. 56 percent of ETH holders are making profits at current prices.

In the stablecoin category, market capitalization edged up to $160 billion, implying a market dominance of 12.16 percent. 3rd ranked Tether (USDT) traded between $0.9992 and $0.9995 in the past 24 hours whereas 4th ranked USDCoin (USDC) traded between $0.9998 and $1.00 in the same period. 8th ranked BinanceUSD (BUSD) traded between $0.9988 and $1.00 in the past 24 hours.

Among the top 20 cryptocurrencies, 5th ranked BNB(BNB), 9th ranked Solana (SOL), 16th ranked Shiba Inu (SHIB) and 17th ranked Polygon (MATIC) are trading close to 1 percent from the flatline.

7th ranked XRP(XRP), 10th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE), 11th ranked Polkadot (DOT), 12th ranked Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), 14th ranked Avalanche (AVAX), 18th ranked Cronos (CRO) and 19th ranked Litecoin (LTC) are trading with gains of between 1 and 5 percent.

6th ranked Cardano (ADA), is trading more than 2 percent lower.

13th ranked TRON (TRX) has gained 12 percent in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile the TRON blockchain's algorithmic stablecoin USDD increased its market capitalization to $622 million, from $127 million on May, 5. USDD is currently ranked 78th overall as compared to the ranking of 125, a fortnight ago.

20th ranked UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is are trading more than 5 percent lower in the past 24 hours.

50th ranked Waves (WAVES) surged 19 percent in the past 24 hours.

As the clamor for regulation increases, the voices for and against crypto are bound to be louder. A group of anti-crypto experts have reportedly written a letter urging lawmakers in the United States to resist pro-crypto influence and the lobbying efforts to create a regulatory safe haven for digital assets.

Whatsoever be the stance of the crypto regulation, it is high time that regulation caught up with innovation in the digital asset space.

