North Carolina All Set To Pass Bill To Legalize Medical Marijuana

A bill, supported by the Republicans to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina, which has already gone through three Senate committees, is all set to get a floor vote this week. A latest poll conducted among the general public reveals that many are in support of the policy change.

The legislation from Senator Bill Rabon will be under consideration by the panel he chairs, the Senate Rules and Operations Committee, on Wednesday. This move comes nine months after the legislation was approved by another panel. Following that approval, things started progressing faster.

Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger said that the measure could reach the floor "later this week and I intend to vote for it."

The legislation, known as NC Compassionate Care Act, will allow patients to access cannabis if they have a "debilitating medical condition" such as cancer, epilepsy, HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The committee substitute brought in in August last year by the Senate Judiciary Committee changed the list somewhat to allow patients with terminal illnesses and have six months to live, as well as those with conditions resulting in hospice care, to also qualify for cannabis.

As per the legislation, patients can keep up to one and a half ounces of marijuana, but home cultivation will not be encouraged.

The definition of what makes a "cannabis-infused" product was also changed in the latest substitute version of the Bill. Such products include "a tablet, a capsule, a concentrated liquid or viscous oil, a liquid suspension, a topical preparation, a transdermal preparation, a sublingual preparation, a gelatinous cube, gelatinous rectangular cuboid, lozenge in a cube or rectangular cuboid shape, a resin or wax."

Smoking and vaping would also be allowed, as per the changed Bill, but doctors would need to prescribe a specific method of delivery and dosages for patients under the revised legislation. And they would need to re-evaluate patients' eligibility for the program at least once a year.

The bill makes provision for up to 10 medical marijuana suppliers who control the cultivation and sale of cannabis. Each supplier can work on up to four dispensaries.

Under the bill, a Compassionate Use Advisory Board would be established, and it could add new qualifying medical conditions. Separately, a Medical Cannabis Production Commission would be created to make sure that there's a steady supply of cannabis for patients, oversee licensing and generate enough revenue to regulate the program.

Advocates of legalizing medical marijuana are still hoping to see improved revisions to expand the proposed program and promote social equity.

