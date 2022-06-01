Indonesia Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral

Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for Pancasila Day, the Indonesia stock market had climbed higher in three straight sessions, accelerating almost 270 points or 2.4 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just shy of the 7,150-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft thanks to rising bond yields and soft economic data. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index spiked 111.41 points or 1.58 percent to finish at the daily high of 7,148.97 after moving as low as 7,033.76.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia surged 5.79 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga collected 1.46 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dipped 0.27 percent, Bank Central Asia added 2.31 percent, Bank Mandiri spiked 3.66 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia climbed 4.51 percent, Indosat dropped 0.93 percent, Indocement plunged 4.89 percent, Semen Indonesia strengthened 1.74 percent, Indofood Suskes rallied 2.33 percent, United Tractors accelerated 3.47 percent, Astra International rose 1.38 percent, Energi Mega Persada gained 1.72 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations declined 1.71 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 2.83 percent, Aneka Tambang tumbled 1.95 percent, Vale Indonesia improved 2.49 percent, Timah jumped 4.97 percent and Bumi Resources soared 5.45 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but quickly turned lower and spent the balance of the day in the red.

The Dow dropped 176.89 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 32,813.23, while the NASDAQ sank 86.93 points or 0.72 percent to end at 11,994.46 and the S&P 500 lost 30.92 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,101.23.

The lower close on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to a Labor Department report showing job openings tumbled by 455,000 to 11.4 million in April.

Stocks also came under pressure amid a jump by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbing back above 2.9 percent.

The advance by yields came after the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slightly faster rate in the month of May.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, lifted by the European Union's decision to impose a phased ban on Russian oil, and hopes about increased energy demand from China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August were up $0.59 at $115.26 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release May inflation figures later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.41 percent on month and 3.6 percent on year following the 0.95 percent monthly increase and the 3.47 percent annual gain in April. Core CPI is called higher by 2.7 percent on year, accelerating from 2.6 percent in the previous month.

