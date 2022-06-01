Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For Singapore Shares

The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one day after halting the three-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 60 points or 1.9 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,245-point plateau although it's expected to head south again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft thanks to rising bond yields and soft economic data. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index added 11.51 points or 0.36 percent at to finish at 3,244.00 after trading between 3,237.31 and 3,253.15. Volume was 1.3 billion shares worth 1.2 billion Singapore dollars. There were 234 decliners and 220 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT slumped 0.72 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust accelerated 1.37 percent, CapitaLand Investment skidded 1.27 percent, City Developments retreated 1.57 percent, Comfort DelGro spiked 1.39 percent, DBS Group climbed 0.87 percent, Genting Singapore jumped 1.28 percent, Hongkong Land skyrocketed 5.17 percent, Keppel Corp fell 0.44 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust added 0.56 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust rallied 1.22 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.68 percent, SATS plunged 2.74 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 0.70 percent, Singapore Exchange surged 1.99 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gained 0.49 percent, SingTel rose 0.39 percent, United Overseas Bank tumbled 1.59 percent, Wilmar International advanced 0.72 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 1.62 percent and Mapletree Industrial Trust, Thai Beverage and Yangzijiang Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but quickly turned lower and spent the balance of the day in the red.

The Dow dropped 176.89 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 32,813.23, while the NASDAQ sank 86.93 points or 0.72 percent to end at 11,994.46 and the S&P 500 lost 30.92 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,101.23.

The lower close on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to a Labor Department report showing job openings tumbled by 455,000 to 11.4 million in April.

Stocks also came under pressure amid a jump by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbing back above 2.9 percent.

The advance by yields came after the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slightly faster rate in the month of May.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, lifted by the European Union's decision to impose a phased ban on Russian oil, and hopes about increased energy demand from China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August were up $0.59 at $115.26 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis