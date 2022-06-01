Continued Consolidation Called For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,555-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft thanks to rising bond yields and soft economic data. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, telecoms and glove makers, while the plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 16.69 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 1,553.41 after trading between 1,552.22 and 1,563.89. Volume was 2.571 billion shares worth 2.487 billion ringgit. There were 508 gainers and 450 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata added 0.62 percent, while CIMB Group collected 0.97 percent, Dialog Group dipped 0.41 percent, Digi.com stumbled 1.98 percent, Genting skyrocketed 10.32 percent, Genting Malaysia gained 1.33 percent, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 4.05 percent, IHH Healthcare tanked 2.99 percent, INARI plunged 3.20 percent, IOI Corporation sank 0.93 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong jumped 1.72 percent, Maybank surrendered 2.31 percent, Maxis dropped 1.58 percent, MISC climbed 1.39 percent, MRDIY shed 0.92 percent, Petronas Chemicals slumped 1.95 percent, PPB Group eased 0.12 percent, Press Metal weakened 1.62 percent, Public Bank retreated 2.11 percent, RHB Capital lost 0.66 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tumbled 2.39 percent, Telekom Malaysia fell 0.56 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 1.64 percent, Top Glove declined 2.14 percent and Sime Darby and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but quickly turned lower and spent the balance of the day in the red.

The Dow dropped 176.89 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 32,813.23, while the NASDAQ sank 86.93 points or 0.72 percent to end at 11,994.46 and the S&P 500 lost 30.92 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,101.23.

The lower close on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to a Labor Department report showing job openings tumbled by 455,000 to 11.4 million in April.

Stocks also came under pressure amid a jump by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbing back above 2.9 percent.

The advance by yields came after the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slightly faster rate in the month of May.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, lifted by the European Union's decision to impose a phased ban on Russian oil, and hopes about increased energy demand from China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August were up $0.59 at $115.26 a barrel.

