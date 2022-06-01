Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 1,300 points or 6.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 21,300-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Thursday,

The global forecast for the Asian is soft thanks to rising bond yields and soft economic data. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the oil companies and casinos, gains from the properties and a mixed picture from the sector.

For the day, the index declined 120.26 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 21,294.94 after trading between 21,154.04 and 21,411.95.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies rallied 1.52 percent, while Alibaba Group declined 1.71 percent, ANTA Sports shed 0.73 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gained 0.25 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 0.79 percent, China Resources Land jumped 1.86 percent, CITIC added 0.45 percent, CNOOC surrendered 1.77 percent, Country Garden tumbled 1.78 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 6.07 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skidded 0.84 percent, Hang Lung Properties lost 0.68 percent, Henderson Land strengthened 1.65 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dipped 0.23 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.42 percent, JD.com dropped 0.80 percent, Lenovo retreated 1.42 percent, Li Ning was up 0.08 percent, Meituan plunged 2.41 percent, New World Development climbed 1.34 percent, Techtronic Industries stumbled 0.88 percent, Xiaomi Corporation rose 0.16 percent, WuXi Biologics tanked 1.98 percent and Alibaba Health Info and China Life Insurance were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but quickly turned lower and spent the balance of the day in the red.

The Dow dropped 176.89 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 32,813.23, while the NASDAQ sank 86.93 points or 0.72 percent to end at 11,994.46 and the S&P 500 lost 30.92 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,101.23.

The lower close on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to a Labor Department report showing job openings tumbled by 455,000 to 11.4 million in April.

Stocks also came under pressure amid a jump by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbing back above 2.9 percent.

The advance by yields came after the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slightly faster rate in the month of May.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, lifted by the European Union's decision to impose a phased ban on Russian oil, and hopes about increased energy demand from China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August were up $0.59 at $115.26 a barrel.

