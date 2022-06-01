Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Ebbs In May - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.8.

That's down from 51.9 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

This represented a ninth straight month of improving conditions across the Indonesian manufacturing sector. That said, the pace of improvement was the slowest seen over this period and only marginal. Manufacturing production fell for the first time in nine months in May, albeit at a fractional pace.

Panel members often blamed the reduction on supply constraints. Overall new orders meanwhile expanded modestly, with relatively strong demand conditions and new client wins underpinning the latest increase.

