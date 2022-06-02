European Economics Preview: Eurozone Producer Price Data Due

Producer prices from eurozone and unemployment from Spain are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain unemployment data is due for May.

Also, first quarter GDP data is due from Austria. The had expanded 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

In the meantime, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office releases foreign trade data for March. The trade deficit is expected to narrow to EUR 225 million from EUR 503.0 million in February.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area producer prices for April. Producer price inflation is seen rising to 38.5 percent from 36.8 percent in March.

