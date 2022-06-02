Indonesia Inflation Rises In May

Indonesia's consumer price inflation rose at a faster rate in May, data from statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index increased 3.55 percent year-over-year in May, following a 3.47 percent rise in April. Economists had expected inflation to accelerate to 3.60 percent.

Core inflation eased to 2.58 percent in May, which was below economists' forecast of 2.7 percent, from 2.60 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.40 percent in May, after a 0.95 percent increase in the previous month. The expected monthly inflation was 0.41 percent.

The monthly inflation slowed for the first time in three months.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco grew the most, by 0.78 percent annually, in May and transportation costs increased 0.65 percent from the previous month.

Prices for household equipment, equipment and routine maintenance, and recreation, sports, and culture grew by 0.43 percent and 0.30 percent, respectively.

