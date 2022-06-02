Swiss Inflation Highest Since September 2008

Switzerland's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level since September 2008, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Consumer prices rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in May, following a 2.5 percent increase April. Economists had expected a 2.6 percent inflation.

A higher rate of inflation was last seen in September 2008.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in May, following a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for housing rents, heating oil and food products increased in May, data showed. In contrast, prices for supplementary accommodation, and detergents and cleaning products declined.

The core CPI, excluding prices of fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel, increased 1.7 percent annually in May and rose 0.5 percent from a month ago.

Imported inflation was 7.4 percent in May.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.6 percent monthly in May and grew 2.7 percent from a year ago.

