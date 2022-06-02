Spain Unemployment Falls Below 3 Mln For First Time Since 2008

Spain unemployment level reached below 3 million for the first time since the beginning of financial crisis in 2008, the labor ministry said Thursday.

The number of unemployed fell by 99,512 from the previous month to 2.922 million in May. Compared to last year, unemployment decreased by 0.86 million.

Registered unemployment decreased in all economic sectors in April. Unemployment in services was down 64,230 and by 10,008 in construction. Unemployment in agriculture dropped 8,693 and the decline in industry was 7,968.

Unemployment among youth aged below 25 decreased by 21,973 or 9.90 percent from the previous month, data showed.

Youth unemployment declined to 199,920, which was the lowest figure in the historical series.

