Weak Jobs Data May Generate Optimism About Less Aggressive Fed

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Thursday, with stocks likely to regain ground after closing lower for two consecutive sessions.

The futures remained positive after payroll processor ADP released a report showing private sector employment increased by much less than expected in the month of May.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 128,000 jobs in May after jumping by a downwardly revised 202,000 jobs in April.

Economists had expected private sector employment to surge by 300,000 jobs compared to the addition of 247,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The data has contributed to a decrease by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note pulling back below 2.9 percent.

The weaker than expected job growth may subsequently generate optimism the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in raising interest rates.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Economists currently expect employment to jump by 325,000 jobs in May after surging by 428,000 jobs in April, while the unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday before ending the day mostly lower. With the decrease on the day, the major averages extended the pullback seen during trading on Tuesday.

The major averages climbed well off their worst levels in afternoon trading but still closed in negative territory. The Dow fell 176.89 points or 0.5 percent to 32,813.23, the Nasdaq declined 86.93 points or 0.7 percent to 11,994.46 and the S&P 500 slid 30.92 points or 0.8 percent to 4,101.23.

The lower close on Wall Street may partly have reflected a negative reaction to comments from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, who urged investors to brace for an economic hurricane.

"You know, I said there's storm clouds but I'm going to change it… it's a hurricane," Dimon said at a financial conference in New York, according to CNBC.

"You better brace yourself," he added. "JPMorgan is bracing ourselves and we're going to be very conservative with our balance sheet."

Negative sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to a Labor Department report showing job openings tumbled by 455,000 to 11.4 million in April.

Stocks also came under pressure amid a jump by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbing back above 2.9 percent.

The advance by yields came after the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slightly faster rate in the month of May.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI inched up to 56.1 in May from 55.4 in April, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the sector. The uptick surprised economists, who had expected the index to dip to 54.5.

Later in the trading day, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book said a majority of the twelve Fed districts have recently experienced slight or modest economic growth.

The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the twelve Fed districts, said four districts explicitly noted that the pace of growth had slowed since the prior period.

Airline stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, resulting in a 4.3 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Considerable weakness was also visible among financial stocks, with the KBW Bank Index and the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index falling by 2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

Semiconductor stocks also showed a significant move to the downside, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 1.6 percent.

Chemical, healthcare and biotechnology stocks also saw notable weakness, while energy stocks bucked the downtrend amid an increase by the price of crude oil.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are falling $0.90 to $114.36 a barrel after climbing $0.59 to $115.26 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after inching up $0.30 to $1,848.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $5.40 to $1,854.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 129.66 yen versus the 130.13 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0698 compared to yesterday's $1.0650.

Asia

Asian stocks ended Thursday's session mostly lower amid concerns that high inflation and rising interest rates may hamper economic growth and eat into corporate profits.

The dollar rose as far as 130.23 yen, its highest since May 11, supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields, while oil prices fell sharply ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

The Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia was prepared to pump more oil to compensate for any Russian output loss because of the Western sanctions imposed on the country.

China's Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to 3,195.46 after China's cabinet announced detailed measures to support infrastructure construction and counter economic slowdown.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1 percent to 21,082.13 amid signs of rising Covid-19 infections in the city.

Japanese shares edged lower from a six-week high as investors remained focused on inflation ahead of U.S. jobs data due on Friday.

The Nikkei 225 Index slipped 0.2 percent to 27,413.88 after having ended at the highest since April 21 the previous day. The broader Topix closed 0.6 percent lower at 1,926.39. M3, Sony and Fujitsu lost 3-4 percent.

Seoul stocks tumbled to snap a three-day winning streak amid renewed worries about the world possibly going into a recession.

A private sector survey showed earlier in the day that growth in South Korean factory activity slowed in May as output and new export orders decreased amid supply-chain disruptions.

The Kospi fell 1 percent to close at 2,658.99, dragged down by shipping and construction firms. CJ Logistics, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and HMM gave up 3-5 percent.

Australian stocks retreated following hawkish rhetoric from the Bank of Canada and JP Morgan's warning on the economy.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index slid 0.8 percent to 7,175.90, while the broader All Ordinaries ended 0.8 percent lower at 7,400.80.

Tech stocks led losses, with Block and Xero losing 5 percent and 3 percent, respectively. Woodside Energy surged 5.2 percent after JP Morgan on Wednesday night handled a $1.1 billion block trade in the company's shares.

Europe

European stocks have moved higher on Thursday despite growing worries about slowing economic growth and record high inflation.

Producer prices in the euro area saw a monthly increase of 1.2 percent in April, Eurostat data showed earlier today. In the entire European Union (EU27), the figure was up 1.3 percent month-on-month.

On an annual basis, producer prices in the euro area and in the entire European Union in April skyrocketed 37.2 percent and 37 percent, respectively.

Traders looked ahead to the European Central Bank's meeting next week, when the central bank is likely to offer additional clues on the pace and scale of interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

While the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 1.2 percent, the German DAX Index has advanced by 0.8 percent. Trading volumes remain thin amid a holiday in London for the queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Sweden-based construction and project development company Skanska AB has moved higher. The company has signed a contract with the University of Cincinnati for the renovation and addition to a historic building in Cincinnati, Ohio, for an amount of $67 million or about SEK 640 million.

Remy Cointreau shares have soared. The spirits firm posted a significant surge in earnings for fiscal 2021-22, reflecting an increase in segment sales.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor also said it was eyeing double-digit sales growth for its first quarter.

Meanwhile, energy stocks have underperformed as oil prices fall ahead of an OPEC+ meeting. The Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia was prepared to pump more oil to compensate for any Russian output loss.

U.S. Economic Reports

A day ahead of the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report, payroll processor ADP released a report on Thursday showing private sector employment increased by much less than expected in the month of May.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 128,000 jobs in May after jumping by a downwardly revised 202,000 jobs in April.

Economists had expected private sector employment to surge by 300,000 jobs compared to the addition of 247,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly declined in the week ended May 28th.

The report showed initial jobless claims fell to 200,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level of 211,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 210,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Separately, revised data released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed U.S. labor productivity tumbled by slightly less than previously estimated in the first quarter of 2022.

The report showed labor productivity plunged by 7.3 percent compared to the previously reported 7.5 percent nosedive. Economists had expected the slump in productivity to be unrevised.

The Labor Department said the revised decrease still represented the largest decline in quarterly productivity since the third quarter of 1947.

The report also showed the spike in unit labor costs in the first quarter was upwardly revised to 12.6 percent from the previously reported 11.6 percent. The jump in labor costs was expected to be unrevised.

At 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of April. Economists expect factory orders to increase by 0.7 percent.

The Energy Information Administration is due to release its report on oil inventories in the week ended May 27th at 11 am ET. Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 1.4 million barrels after falling by 1.0 million barrels in the previous week.

Also at 11 am ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the details of this month's auctions of thee-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester is due to speak on the economic outlook via videoconference before the Philadelphia Council for Business Economics Meeting at 1 pm ET.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Chewy (CHWY) are soaring in pre-market trading after the online pet supplies retailer reported an unexpected fiscal first quarter profit on revenues that exceeded analyst estimates.

Footwear and accessories retailer Designer Brands (DBI) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting better than expected fiscal first quarter results and raising its full-year profit forecast.

Meanwhile, shares of Lands' End (LE) may come under pressure after the apparel retailer reported a narrower than expected fiscal first quarter loss but weaker than expected revenues. The company also forecast full-year earnings of $0.60 to $0.88 per share compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 per share.

Enterprise computing company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) may also move to the downside after reporting slightly weaker than expected fiscal second quarter results and lowering its full-year profit outlook.

