Cryptos Crash As The Fed's Quantitative Tightening Commences

Cryptocurrencies plunged more than 6 percent in the past 24 hours as the commencement of the Fed's Balance Sheet reduction plan from the month of June stoked fears of adverse valuations and dampened investor sentiment. Overall crypto market capitalization dropped to $1.23 trillion, from $1.31 trillion, a day earlier.

Barring stablecoins, almost all the top 10 cryptocurrencies have declined more than 5 percent in the past 24 hours. About 25 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than 10 percent.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,778.59, declining 6.38 percent in the past 24 hours. Year-to-date losses at the end of May stood at 31 percent. Bitcoin dominance is at 46.1 percent.

Ethereum slumped amidst reports of a massive exodus of coins to exchanges, triggering fears of a sell-off. ETH is currently trading at $1,791.54, down more than 8 percent on an overnight basis. Ether has dropped almost 47 percent in the first 5 months of 2022, from $3,682.63 at the end of 2021 to $1,942.33 at the end of previous month. Ethereum dominates 17.7 percent of the overall market.

In the stablecoin category, market capitalization remained steady at $160 billion, but market dominance edged up to 12.98 percent.

3rd ranked Tether (USDT) traded between $0.9989 and $0.9994 in the past 24 hours. The most valuable stablecoin has seen its market capitalization erode by 7.5 percent in the first 5 months of 2022.

4th ranked USDCoin (USDC) traded between $0.9997 and $1.00 in the same period. The second most valuable stablecoin has grown its market cap by 28 percent in the first 5 months of the fiscal.

5th ranked BNB(BNB) and 6th ranked XRP(XRP) have shed close to 6 percent in the past 24 hours. 7th ranked Cardano's (ADA) loss is higher at 8 percent. While BNB lost around 37 percent in the first five months of 2022, Cardano and XRP shed close to 50 percent during the same period.

8th ranked BinanceUSD (BUSD) traded between $0.9984 and $1.00 in the past 24 hours. BUSD has recorded a 25 percent gain in market cap in the January-May period.

9th ranked Solana (SOL) has dropped more than 10 percent after another instance of network outage, reportedly for the fifth time in 2022. Solana's price drop in the first five months of 2022 is more than 70 percent.

10th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at a loss of more than 7 percent in the past 24 hours. DOGE too has shed 50 percent between January and May of 2022.

97th ranked Golem (GLM) has bucked the broader negative trend to rise by 38 percent over the levels a day ago.

A big-picture view of the overall crypto market shows Bitcoin dominating 46.1 percent of the market. The Smart Contracts category comprising Ethereum, BNB, Cardano etc., are currently commanding 26.08 percent of the market. Stablecoins led by Tether, USDCoin, Binance USD, DAI etc. occupy 12.98 percent of the overall crypto market.

Cryptocurrencies of Centralized Exchanges add up to 5.46 percent. BNB, UNUS SED LEO (LEO), Cronos (CRO) and FTX Token (FTT) are the toppers in this category. The DeFi category led by Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Avalanche (AVAX) command 4.89 percent of the market.

Among the remaining categories, Web 3 sums up to 2.06 percent; Research grosses 1.86 percent; NFTs account for 1.81 percent; Memes command 1.39 percent; Decentralized Exchanges amount to 1.15 percent; DAO sums up to 1.13 percent; Governance grosses 1.11 percent; Metaverse commands 1.10 percent; while Gaming follows with 1.0 percent market capitalization.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com