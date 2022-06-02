Mexico Consumer Confidence Stable In May

Mexico's consumer confidence held steady in May after strengthening in the previous three months, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index stood at 44.2 in May, the same reading as in April.

Households' view on expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next year improved in May, with the corresponding index rising by 0.2 points from April to 57.4.

Consumers were also optimistic about the general economic situation of the country in the coming twelve months. The respective index climbed to 49.5 in May from 49.0.

Meanwhile, the index measuring their opinion on the past financial situation of the country worsened from 26.4 to 25.9.

