Australia Home Loan Data Due On Friday

Australia will on Friday release April figures for home loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Loans are expected to slip 1.0 percent on month after rising 0.9 percent in March.

Australia also will see May data for the construction index from AiG and for the services and composite indexes from S&P 500. In April, their scores were 55.9, 56.1 and 55.9, respectively.

Japan also will see May results for the services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in April, their scores were 50.7 and 51.1. respectively.

South Korea will release May numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 5.1 percent on year. That follows the 0.7 percent monthly increase and the 4.8 percent annual gain in April.

Singapore will see May results for its private sector PMI from S&P 500 and also April figures for retail sales. In April, the index reading was 56.7, while retail sales picked up 7,5 percent on month and 8.7 percent on year in March.

Finally, the in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are closed on Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival. The bourse in Thailand is also shuttered for Queen Suthida's birthday.

