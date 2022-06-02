South Korea Inflation Accelerates 5.4% In May

Consumer prices in South Korea were up 5.4 percent on year in May, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 5.1 percent and was up from 4.8 percent in April.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices jumped 0.7 percent - unchanged from the April reading but topping forecasts for 0.4 percent.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food costs, rose 0.5 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year - accelerating from 0.4 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.