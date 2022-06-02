Japan Services Sector Accelerates In May - Jibun Bank

The services sector in Japan continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Friday with a services PMI score of 52.6.

That's up from 50.7 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50.

new rose at the steepest rate since last November. The rate of growth was solid, with panel members mentioning the improvement in client confidence as the pandemic impact dissipated. That said, international demand returned to contraction territory and fell sharply overall. Where export sales declined, panelists attributed this to a surge in infections in key markets, most notably mainland China.

Japanese service providers signaled increased pressure on capacity in May, as outstanding business rose for the second time in three months. The increase was only modest yet was the fastest since September 2019 amid the stronger expansion in new order inflows.

The survey also showed that the composite index rose to 52.3 in May from 51.1 in April.

Stronger demand conditions in the private sector nonetheless placed additional pressure on businesses, as backlogs of work rose at a record rate. Moreover, employment in the Japanese service sector rose for the sixteenth successive month in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.