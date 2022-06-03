Crypto's Tryst With The Fed's Easing And Tightening

Crypto continue to be influenced by fears and hopes surrounding the Fed's active and passive actions. The anxiety is palpable. Crypto market capitalization had grown exponentially, between the time the Fed started its quantitative easing i.e., in the middle of March 2020 and the beginning of June 2022, when the Fed is ready to start unwinding it.

In mid-March of 2020, the Fed had said that in order to support the flow of credit to households and businesses amidst the pandemic, it would be increasing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities. What followed was a massive quantitative easing that saw the Fed's Balance Sheet balloon to close to $9 trillion, from the level of $4.31 trillion in mid-March 2020. Between the same period, crypto market capitalization increased from $161 billion, to $1.31 trillion, after rising to a peak of close to $3 trillion in the November of 2021.

The burgeoning liquidity triggered by the Fed's asset purchases has however not had the same impact on crypto world's hierarchy. Some cryptos have retained their rankings in the top league, some have vanished, while new digital assets have either been created or have emerged from the lows to earn a rank among the top 25. Here is a glimpse of what transpired in crypto world's ivy league in the crucial 28-month phase of unprecedented monetary easing.

Of the top 25 cryptos as on 15 March, 2020, only 13 managed to maintain a slot in the top 25, at the end of May 2022 (May 29) also. 12 cryptocurrencies were relegated to lower rankings and were replaced by other cryptocurrencies.

Of the 13 cryptos that remained in the top 25, only two viz Bitcoin and Ethereum maintained their respective rankings.

Of the remaining 11 cryptos, Tether (USDT), BNB(BNB), Cardano (ADA), TRON (TRX), USDCoin (USDC) and Cronos (CRO) bettered their rankings within the top 25.

USDC, the second most valuable stablecoin gained the most, advancing from 21st rank to 4th rank overall and surging to a market capitalization of $579 million, from $54 billion. Cardano (ADA) moved up 7 notches. BNB (BNB) gained 5 notches, TRON (TRX) advanced 3 ranks and Cronos (CRO) added 2 ranks. Tether (USDT) edged up one rank.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) dived 19 notches, Litecoin (LTC) fell 13 ranks, Monero (XMR) slipped 7 slots, UNUS SED LEO (LEO) lost 5 ranks and XRP(XRP) dropped 3 ranks but remained among the top 25 cryptocurrencies.

EOS (EOS), Stellar (XLM), Chainlink (LINK), Huobi Token (HT), Ethereum Classic (ETC) which were part of the top 25 have slipped to the top 50 category. Bitcoin SV (BSV), Tezos (XTZ), Dash (DASH) and Neo (NEO) have slipped to the top 100 category.

Hedge Trade (HEDG) is now ranked at 299. Storeum (STO) which was ranked 9th overall earlier is now ranked 2791. Coinmarketcap.com has tagged TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) as an untracked cryptocurrency.

The 12 cryptocurrencies that have entered into the top 25 league after March 15, 2020 are Binance USD (BUSD), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot (DOT), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Avalanche (AVAX), DAI (DAI), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Polygon (MATIC), FTX Token (FTT), NEAR Protocol (NEAR) and Uniswap (UNI).

The dynamic rankings picture underscores the fact that the surge in some of the top-ranked cryptos were later found to be transitory. This also reiterates that the race for market dominance is driven not just by demand but also by technological superiority, use cases and scalability.

The Federal Reserve and its policy trajectory remain a significant influence for crypto markets. Even now, market sentiment has been impacted by the larger-than-expected growth in non-farm payrolls, to 390 thousand, versus expectation of 325 thousand. Market expectations that any moderation in the job market would also simultaneously goad the Fed into a moderation in its aggressive monetary policy stance were dashed as the new readings were released.

Overall crypto market capitalization has fallen more than a percent overnight to $1.22 trillion. Bitcoin is currently trading at $29,701.39, down 0.31 percent on an overnight basis. Ethereum is trading at $1,760.57, lower by 1.86 percent in the past 24 hours.

