Lilly : Jardiance Decreases Risk Of Hospitalization For Heart Failure By 50% In Type 2 Diabetes

Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Co.'s (LLY) Jardiance or empagliflozin was associated with a reduction in risk of hospitalization for heart failure compared with two other classes of glucose-lowering therapies in adults with type 2 diabetes in routine care, as per two analyses of the final U.S. data from the EMPagliflozin compaRative effectIveness and SafEty or EMPRISE real-world study.

Relative risk reductions were 50% versus dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors and 30% versus glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists.

Compared with DPP-4 inhibitors, Jardiance was also associated with a 40% reduction in relative risk of all-cause mortality in people who had Medicare. In the overall EMPRISE population, Jardiance was associated with a 12% reduction in the risk of the composite outcome of myocardial infarction or stroke compared with DPP-4 inhibitors.

Compared with GLP-1 receptor agonists, Jardiance was associated with similar risks of heart attack, stroke and all-cause mortality. All results for Jardiance compared with GLP-1 receptor agonists, and with liraglutide (a GLP-1 receptor agonist) specifically, were consistent for people with and without cardiovascular disease.

Results from the EMPRISE real-world study, which assessed the first five years of use of Jardiance in the U.S., complement previously reported data from the landmark EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial, in which Jardiance showed a 35% relative risk reduction in hospitalization for heart failure compared with placebo in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease. EMPA-REG OUTCOME also showed a 38% relative risk reduction in cardiovascular death with Jardiance versus placebo.

The companies noted that EMPRISE findings confirmed the well-established safety profile of Jardiance. Compared with DPP-4 inhibitors, Jardiance was associated with a reduction in relative risk of acute kidney injury. There was an increase in relative risk of hospitalization for diabetic ketoacidosis, which is consistent with Jardiance's known safety information. Risks for lower-limb amputations, fractures and renal and bladder cancers were similar.

