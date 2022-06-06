Slovakia Jobless Rate Falls In Q1

Slovakia's unemployment rate decreased in the first quarter, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.

The jobless rate declined to 6.4 percent in the first quarter from 7.1 percent in the same quarter of the last year. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the jobless rate was 6.6 percent.

According to the labor force survey, the number of unemployed persons decreased to 174,900 in the first quarter from 183,400 in the previous quarter. The unemployed persons decreased by 15,000 from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.