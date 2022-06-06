Cardano, Solana Shine In Crypto Rebound

Cryptocurrencies rallied more than 5 percent overnight to regain market capitalization of $1.29 trillion. Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) led the gains in the top 10 category with overnight gains of more than 11 percent. The Dollar Index meanwhile weakened to 102.08 versus 102.14 on the previous day.

Close to 10 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with gains of more than 10 percent. Also, more than 50 percent of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading positive on a weekly basis. Only less than a tenth of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading in overnight negative territory.

Overnight percent gains in categories like Research (10.95%), Smart Contracts (6.71%), NFTs & Collectible (6.68%), Metaverse (6.6%), Web 3 (6.26%), Decentralized Exchanges (6.2%), Governance (6.2%), DAO (6.03%), DeFi (5.75%), Gaming (5.9%), etc. exceed the 5 percent overnight gains recorded in aggregate crypto market capitalization.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $31,830.31 after gaining 5.6 percent on an overnight basis. BTC touched a high of $31,492.81 and low of $29,637.64 in the past 24 hours.

Ethereum's current price of $1,909.47 is more than 6.7 percent higher than the levels a day earlier. ETH touched a high of $1,915.03 and low of $1,782.21 in the past 24 hours.

Prime on the data horizon is the release of the inflation readings for the month of May, due to be released on Friday, June, 10. Expectations are for the annual CPI reading from the U.S. to be steady at 8.3 percent. European Central Bank's interest rate review due on Thursday is also expected to keep the crypto market on tenterhooks.

Recent discussions in crypto world have revolved around the future of cryptocurrencies, especially in the context of the large number of digital currencies already in circulation. While the number of fiat currencies are close to 200, the number of cryptocurrencies, are far higher, almost near to 20,000 in number. The recent turbulence in crypto world, be it from the Fed's aggressive stance or from the Terra stablecoin fiasco or the several hacks, exploits and security breaches scamming unsuspecting investors etc., have triggered debates on how many cryptos would survive in a highly volatile market.

Though the crypto market currently spans several thousand cryptocurrencies, it may be noted that the market is heavily concentrated in the top few.

According to coinmarketcap.com, there are currently around 19733 cryptocurrencies. As on June 5, 2022 market leader Bitcoin occupied more than 46 percent of the overall crypto market. Bitcoin and second-ranked Ethereum together contributed to almost 64 percent of the market. The top 5 cryptocurrencies as a whole commanded 78 percent of the overall crypto market. Expanding the horizon, it can be seen that the top 10 cryptos occupied almost 85 percent of the overall market. The top 20 cryptos occupied 89 percent of the overall crypto market, whereas the top 25 cryptos occupied 91 percent of the overall market. Thus, it can be seen that the low-ranked 19708 cryptos together accounted for only 9 percent of the overall crypto market capitalization of $1.2 trillion.

The extremely large number of cryptocurrencies warrants an investor discernment that dissects through the hype and probes the crypto project from the safety, liquidity, scalability, durability and relevance perspectives.

