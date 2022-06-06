Malaysia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak

Ahead of Monday's holiday for Yang Dipertuan Agong's birthday, the Malaysia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 30 points or 2 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,540-point plateau although it's due for support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild support thanks to bargain hunting and supported by crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials, telecoms and glove makers, while the plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 12.07 points or 0.78 percent or 0.78 percent to finish at 1,537.83 after trading between 1,537.51 and 1,551.67. Volume was 2.233 billion shares worth 1.671 billion ringgit. There were 494 gainers and 366 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata tanked 1.87 percent, while CIMB Group declined 1.54 percent, Dialog Group fell 0.42 percent, Digi.com plunged 2.62 percent, Genting skidded 0.77 percent, Genting Malaysia gained 0.33 percent, Hartalega Holdings eased 0.25 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.61 percent, INARI added 0.35 percent, IOI Corporation stumbled 0.94 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.15 percent, Maybank slumped 0.67 percent, Maxis plummeted 3.75 percent, MISC retreated 1.10 percent, MRDIY climbed 1.25 percent, PPB Group shed 0.49 percent, Press Metal surrendered 1.83 percent, Public Bank dropped 0.65 percent, RHB Capital dipped 0.33 percent, Sime Darby Plantations advanced 0.61 percent, Telekom Malaysia slid 0.38 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.45 percent, Top Glove tumbled 1.59 percent and Petronas Chemicals and Sime Darby were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages opened sharply higher on Monday but faded throughout the session, although they still managed to finish with mild gains.

The Dow added 16.08 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 32,915.78, while the NASDAQ gained 48.64 points or 0.40 percent to close at 12,061.37 and the S&P 500 rose 12.89 points or 0.31 percent to end at 4,121.43.

The early strength on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following the sharp pullback last Friday.

Strength in overseas markets has carried over on to Wall Street amid reports of a possible U.S. tariff cut on Chinese goods.

But traders may be reluctant to take long positions ahead of consumer price inflation data due out later in the week. The numbers will be in the spotlight as traders focus on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled lower on Monday after Saudi Arabia substantially raised crude prices for July. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended lower by $0.37 or 0.3 percent at $118.50 after climbing to $121 a barrel earlier in the session.

