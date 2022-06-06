Japan Household Spending Sinks 1.7% On Year In April

The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.7 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 304,510 yen.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.8 percent following the 2.3 percent drop in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, household spending rose 1.0 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent and down from 4.1 percent in March.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 539,738 yen, down 3.5 percent from the previous year.

Economic News

