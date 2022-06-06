Thai Stock Market Expected To Snap Losing Streak

The Thai stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,645-point plateau although it may find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests mild support thanks to bargain hunting and supported by crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index eased 1.59 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 1,646.08 after trading between 1,636.08 and 1,652.11. Volume was 18.680 billion shares worth 58.372 billion baht. There were 1,242 decliners and 552 gainers, with 445 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info stumbled 1.38 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.36 percent, Banpu spiked 2.38 percent, Bangkok Bank lost 0.77 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical improved 0.97 percent, B. Grimm tumbled 2.11 percent, Gulf slumped 0.52 percent, IRPC advanced 1.16 percent, Kasikornbank shed 0.68 percent, Krung Thai Bank surged 4.67 percent, PTT perked 0.66 percent, PTT Exploration and Production climbed 1.20 percent, PTT Global Chemical slid 0.52 percent, Siam Commercial Bank fell 0.45 percent, TTB Bank sank 0.81 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods, Krung Thai Card, Energy Absolute, PTT Oil & Retail and CP All Public were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages opened sharply higher on Monday but faded throughout the session, although they still managed to finish with mild gains.

The Dow added 16.08 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 32,915.78, while the NASDAQ gained 48.64 points or 0.40 percent to close at 12,061.37 and the S&P 500 rose 12.89 points or 0.31 percent to end at 4,121.43.

The early strength on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following the sharp pullback last Friday.

Strength in overseas markets has carried over on to Wall Street amid reports of a possible U.S. tariff cut on Chinese goods.

But traders may be reluctant to take long positions ahead of consumer price inflation data due out later in the week. The numbers will be in the spotlight as traders focus on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled lower on Monday after Saudi Arabia substantially raised crude prices for July. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended lower by $0.37 or 0.3 percent at $118.50 after climbing to $121 a barrel earlier in the session.

