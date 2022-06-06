Australian Market Modestly Lower

The Australian stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,200 level, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, dragged largely by gold miners, financial and stocks. Traders are cautious as they brace for back-to-back interest rate hikes at the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting later in the day.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 44.60 points or 0.62 percent to 7,161.70, after hitting a low of 7,155.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 47.60 points or 0.64 percent to 7,385.50. Australian stocks closed modestly lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is gaining almost 1 percent, Mineral Resources is advancing almost 2 percent and OZ Minerals is adding more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is losing almost 1 percent. BHP Group is flat.

Oil stocks are lower, with Beach energy and Origin Energy edging down 0.5 percent each, while Santos is losing more than 1 percent. Woodside Energy is edging down 0.1 percent.

Among tech stocks, Xero is losing more than 1 percent and Zip is sliding almost 4 percent, while Afterpay owner Block and WiseTech Global are slipping almost 2 percent each. Appen is edging up 0.5 percent.

Gold miners are weak. Newcrest Mining and Resolute Mining are losing more than 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining are down almost 1 percent each. Gold Road Resources is slipping more than 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are losing more than 1 percent each, while Westpac is down almost 1 percent and ANZ Banking is edging down 0.4 percent.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 0.35 percent to 0.60 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.717 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday despite coming off early highs amid somewhat thin volumes as traders largely stayed on the sidelines due to a lack of major economic data. Relaxation of restrictions in Shanghai, and reports that the Biden administration is looking at the option of lifting some tariffs on China to fight inflation helped underpin sentiment.

The major averages all closed in positive territory despite coming off early highs. The Dow ended the session with a gain of 16.08 points or 0.05 percent at 32,915.78, te S&P 500 ended with a gain of 12.89 points or 0.31 percent at 4,121.43 and the Nasdaq settled at 12,061.37, up 48.64 points or 0.4 percent from the previous close.

The major European all also moved to the upside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1 percent, Germany's DAX surged 1.34 percent and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.98 percent.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled lower on Monday after Saudi Arabia substantially raised crude prices for July. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended lower by $0.37 or 0.3 percent at $118.50 after climbing to $121 a barrel earlier in the session.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis