Australia Building Permits Slip 2.4% In April

The total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent on month in April, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - coming in at 14,908.

That was in line with expectations following the 19.2 percent plunge in March.

Approvals for private sector houses rose 0.5 percent on month to 10,077, while approvals for dwellings excluding houses tumbled 6.1 percent to 4,701.

On a yearly basis, total dwelling approvals were down 32.4 percent, approvals for houses sank 33.7 percent and approvals for dwellings excluding houses dropped 28.7 percent.

