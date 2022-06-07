European Economics Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany factory orders data for April. Orders are forecast to gain 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to the 4.7 percent decrease in March.

In the meantime, foreign trade from Finland and industrial output from Denmark are due.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is slated to issue industrial output for April. Economists expect production to fall 0.2 percent on year, following a 0.1 percent rise in March.

In the meantime, retail sales from the Czech Republic and GDP data from Slovakia are due.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction PMI data for May.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global/CIPS final services PMI data for May. The services index is seen at 51.8, in line with flash estimate.

