Finland Trade Deficit Widens In April

Finland's trade deficit widened in April, as imports rose more than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit increased to EUR 900 million in April from EUR 265 million in the same month last year. In March, the trade deficit was EUR 1.400 billion.

Exports increased 22.9 percent yearly in April and imports rose 33.1 percent.

Shipment to EU countries increased 33.3 percent in April and imports from them gained 18.2 percent.

Exports to countries outside EU grew 10.5 percent in April and imports from those countries surged 56.4 percent.

