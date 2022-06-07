Japan Leading Index Highest In 4 Months

Japan's leading index increased to the highest level in four months in April, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 102.9 in April from 100.8 in March. A similar higher reading was seen in December last year.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, remained unchanged at 96.8 in April.

The lagging index rose to 96.7 in April from 95.2 in the previous month. This was the highest since April 2020.

