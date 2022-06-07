European Stocks Close Broadly Lower On Growth Worries

European stocks closed broadly lower on Tuesday amid concerns about inflation, slowing growth and looming interest rate hikes.

The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised today by lifting the official cash rate by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points, bringing back worries over rising prices back at the forefront.

Data from Destatis showed German factory orders fell for a third month in a row in April, driven by weekend demand and heightened uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The data said orders fell by 2.7% month-on-month in seasonally adjusted terms, after an upwardly revised decline of 4.2% in March.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.28%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.12%, Germany's DAX drifted down 0.66% and France's CAC 40 shed 0.74%, while Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.04%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands and Poland ended weak.

Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway, Portugal, Russia and Sweden closed higher, while Spain and Turkey ended flat.

Investors looked ahead to the upcoming monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. The ECB is widely expected to confirm an end to bond buying.

In the UK market, JD Sports Fashion Group, ICP, RightMove, Kingfisher, Ocado Group, Howden Joinery Group, 3I Group, Sainsbury (J), ABRDN, Scottish Mortgage, BT Group, WPP, Prudential and Hargreaves Lansdown shed 2 to 4%.

Ted Baker shares plunged 18.4% after the fashion chain said that its preferred bidder will not make a takeover offer.

National Express slumped more than 9% after the public transport company said that its revenue continues to track close to pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Melrose Industries climbed 3.1% and Rio Tinto surged up 2.3%, while AstraZeneca, GSK, BP, Anglo American Plc, British Land and Whitbread gained 1 to 1.6%.

In the French market, Orange ended nearly 4% down. Carrefour, Dassault Systemes, Vivendi, L'Oreal, Credit Agricole, Publicis Groupe, Unibail Rodamco, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, CapGemini and Hermes International lost 1 to 2.5%.

Sain Gobain slid nearly 2%. Veolia gained about 1.3%, while Sodexo moved up nearly 1%.

In Germany, Zalando ended more than 4% down. HelloFresh, Infineon Technologies, Deutsche Wohnen, Deutsche Boerse, Porsche Automobil, Henkel, Bayer, Allianz and Adidas shed 1 to 2.5%.

RWE, Sartorius, Qiagen, Fresenius Medical Care and Siemens Healthineers closed higher.

In the Swedish market, SAS AB shares plummeted 14%. The Swedish government said it will not inject new capital into the loss-making airline and does not aim to be a long-term shareholder in the company.

Data compiled by the British Retail Consortium and the advisory services firm KPMG, showed UK retail sales continued to fall in May as retailers faced tougher trading conditions amid weak consumer demand and soaring inflation.

Total retail sales dropped 1.1% in May from a year ago and like-for-like sales logged a decline of 1.5%.

The UK service sector grew at the slowest pace since early 2021 as the subdued confidence weighed on demand and the rising inflation squeezed margins in May, final survey results from S&P Global showed.

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply final services Purchasing Managers' Index fell sharply to 53.4 in May from 58.9 in April. The flash reading was 51.8.

Survey results published by S&P Global showed that Germany's construction sector contracted the most in nine months in May. The Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 45.4 from 46.0 in April. A score below 50.0 indicates contraction.

Euro area economic confidence recovered in June for the first time in four months, with the economic index climbing to -15.8 from -22.6 in May, the survey by the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Tuesday. Economists had forecast a score of -20.

