South Korea Q1 GDP Revised Slightly Lower

South Korea's gross domestic product was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2022, the Bank of Korea said in Wednesday's final reading.

That was down from 0.7 percent in the initial estimate following the 1.2 percent increase in the three months prior.

On an annualized basis, GDP was up 3.0 percent on year - also revised down from the original call of 3.1 percent following the 4.2 percent gain in the previous three months.

Real gross national income was up 1.0 percent on quarter.

Economic News

