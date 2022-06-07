Japan Overall Bank Lending Climbs 0.7% On Year In May

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.7 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday, coming in at 582.524 trillion yen.

That's down from 0.9 percent in April.

Excluding trusts, bank lending rose an annual 0.9 percent to 506.387 trillion yen after climbing 1.0 percent in the previous month.

Lending from trusts fell 0.4 percent to 76.136 trillion yen after slipping 0.1 percent a month earlier. Lending from foreign banks jumped an annual 1.4 percent to 3.430 trillion yen, accelerating from the 0.7 percent gain in April.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.