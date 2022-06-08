Swiss Jobless Rate Falls As Expected

Switzerland's unemployment rate declined further in May as economists predicted, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Wednesday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.1 percent in May from 2.3 percent in the previous month.

The number of registered unemployed decreased by 6,387 persons to 98,004 in May from 104,391 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, decreased to 1.5 percent in May from 1.6 percent in April.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 2.2 percent in May, which was also in line with economists' forecast.

