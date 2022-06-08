Thailand Central Bank Holds Rate Unchanged As Expected

Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, as expected, but policymakers were divided in their views.

The Monetary Policy Committee voted 4 to 3 to maintain the policy rate at 0.50 percent, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

Three MPC members voted to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points, the bank added.

A split vote was cast for the first time since August last year, when two of the six attending members sought a reduction.

The previous change in the policy rate was a quarter-point reduction in May 2020 at the peak of the pandemic.

